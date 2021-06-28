Snyder Village will hold its annual Benefit Online Auction September 11-25, 2021, to raise funds for its residents. Hundreds of items will be available for bidding and items can be previewed beginning September 6, 2021. Online bidding for this year’s auction will open September 11 and will end at noon on September 25. Go to https:/www.charityauction.bid/svbenefitauction to view items, bid on your choices, and make your purchases.
Net proceeds from the auction will be placed in the “Resident In Need Fund”, which allows Snyder Village to continue to care for our residents who have exhausted their personal funds and can no longer cover the costs of the care they require. More information can be found at www.snydervillage.com. Raffle tickets are currently available for purchase online or at the Snyder Village Retirement Community office.
Our Village Market will be held at the Metamora IGA parking lot again this year! Come join us on Saturday, September 18, 2021, from 9:00 a.m- 2:00 p.m. There will be delicious fruit pies, cheese spread, crafts, and more available for purchase. Delicious grilled pork chop sandwiches will be sold from 11:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.
For only $10, kids of all ages can pull a “lucky duck” out of the pond for a chance to win a prize valued between $10-$25. Tickets will also be available for purchase for our three raffles: Lucky Card, What’s in the Box, and Metamora IGA Gift Cards.
