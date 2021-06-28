The Woodford County Historical and Genealogical Society's one-room school book is getting close to completion….but, author Karen Fyke has run into a problem. There are no photos to accompany many of the 102 schools.
The schools needing photos are Alcott #117 Cazenovia twp; Grant #4, Adams #21, and Jackson #5 in Clayton twp.; Hopewell #83 in El Paso twp; Garfield #48, Tool #49, Cram #77, and Hodgson #79 in Greene twp.; Glenwood #110 in Kansas twp.; Washington #7, Franklin #8, Sherman #18, and Logan #30 in Linn twp.; Lovell #63 and Engel #65 in Metamora twp.; Beal #2, Maple Grove #24, and Woodford #26 in Minonk twp.; Reed #128 in Montgomery twp; Grand View #95 and Shepard #101 in Palestine twp.; Hill Grove #51, Thorpe #52, West Point #53, Roth #54, and McOmber #233 in Panola twp, Partridge #36 in Partridge twp.; Bryant #60 and W. Harmony (Morsetown) in Roanoke twp.; Spring Bay #38 in Spring Bay twp.; Pleasant View #39, Oak Hill #40, Lourdes #67, and Prairie Lake #70 in Worth township.
Fyke is requesting that readers who have snapshots, class pictures, or information on any of these schools please contact her.
Her email is kdfyke@mchsi.com, phone 309-360-6772.
Please leave contact information in case she has questions. You may also take your images and/or stories to the Society's headquarters at 112 N. Main St., Eureka on Tuesday and Thursday afternoons from 1-4 p.m.
Fyke’s book, Woodford County, Illinois: One-Room Schools is planned for release before Christmas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.