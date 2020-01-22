Illinois regulations require food establishments to have at least one Certified Food Protection Manager (CFPM) on staff. University of Illinois Extension offers the Food Protection Manager Certification course and examination, which is required every five years. University of Illinois Extension uses the National Registry of Food Safety Professionals examination, which is approved by the American National Standards Institute. Participants learn about basic food safety, personal hygiene, cross-contamination and allergens, time and temperature, and cleaning and sanitation.
The Certified Food Protection Manager course will meet for two sessions on Tuesday, February 4, and Thursday, February 6, 2020. The first day's session will be held from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. and the second day's session will be held from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Woodford County Health Department, 1831 S. Main Street, Eureka, IL 61530. There will be a 30-minute lunch break. Please bring a photo ID.
There is a program fee of $125 per person (two sessions). This fee is for the purchase of the book, examination and materials.
Space is limited, so enroll now. To register, contact the Woodford County Extension Office at 309-467-3789 or register online at go.illinois.edu/LMWEvents by this event date on the calendar. Contact the office at the number above with any questions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.