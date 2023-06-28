The Hopedale Illinois Lions Club invites the public to come and enjoy food and fun at one of the longest-running Independence Day celebrations in the state of Illinois. Ninety percent of the profits go to Lions Club projects.

The schedule of events includes:

Sunday, July 2-

9 a.m.- girls’ softball tournament (12U)

10 a.m.- Community Church Service in the park

12 p.m.- Antique Tractor Pull

Monday, July 3-

9 a.m.- girls’ softball tournament (12U), medallion clues start posting (Park Pavilion and Hopedale Happenings)

5 p.m.- Next Thing Smokin’ (stage behind carnival), Kitchen & Ice Cream opens (Large Pavilion), Donut Stand opens, Fish Dinner (end of Large Pavilion), Vendors open, carnival opens

Tuesday, July 4-

7:30 a.m.- Medallion Clues continue, Reid Nannen Memorial 5K (Hopedale Wellness Center)

8 a.m.- 1 Mile Walk (Hopedale Wellness Center)

8 a.m.- Car Show registration

10 a.m.- Parade (Peace Love & the 4th of July)

12 p.m.- Vendors open, Kitchen opens, Donut Stand opens, girls’ softball tournament (12U), Carnival opens

2 p.m.- Kids Tractor Pull (between Ball Diamond and Pavilion)

3-5 p.m.- Stephanie Foster Band (Stage behind Carnival)

Dusk- Fireworks