Calling all youth ages five through seven! It is time to learn more about yourself and the world around you through fun activities, teamwork and challenges at Woodford County 4-H Cloverbud Workshops.
The Woodford County 4-H program has planned out their Cloverbud workshops and youth will not want to miss out. Extension staff and their teams of youth will explore and engage in learning around monthly topics through crafts, games, activities and much more.
Upcoming workshops include:
October 14 – Forests
November 18 – Farms
December 16 – Tundra
January 20 – All About Pets.
Each program is open to all youth ages five through seven. Workshops cost $5 each, begin at 4 p.m., and will be held at the Woodford County Extension Office in Eureka (109 E Eureka Avenue).
For specific workshop details, more on the 4-H Cloverbud program, and to register youth, please visit go.illinois.edu/woodford4h or call the Extension office at 309-467-3789. Participants do not have to be a member of the 4-H program to attend. Space is limited.
If you will need an accommodation in order to participate, please contact staff at the information above. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time to meet your access needs. These events will operate in accordance with current and ongoing University of Illinois, Center for Disease Control, and Illinois Department of Public Health guidelines. Masks required for all while inside Extension facilities until further notice.
