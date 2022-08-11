Help the Red Cross maintain a stable blood supply leading into the Labor Day holiday weekend by making an appointment to donate today. Now is the perfect time to resolve to be a regular blood donor and help save lives. Healthy individuals are urged to give now and be the lifeline patients need.
The Red Cross must collect nearly 13,000 blood donations every day for patients in need. On October 22, the Eureka Methodist Church and the Eureka Greater Area Kiwanis Club will be hosting a drive from 12-6 p.m. at the Eureka Methodist Church, located at 208 North Callender Street, Eureka.
Eligible individuals can donate blood every 56 days. Donors can sign up by going to RedCrossBlood.org, by calling 1-800-733-2767, or by calling Nancy at 1-309-467-4750. Walk-ins are being accepted. Bring a photo ID or your blood donor card, or two other forms of ID. You can save up to 15 minutes when you donate blood by using RapidPass the morning of your appointment.
For more information call Nancy Aldridge at 309-467-4750
