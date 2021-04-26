Jacob Bachman, a management major at McKendree University from Eureka, is a new member of Chapter 292 of Phi Kappa Phi national honor society.
The induction ceremony was held during the university's eighth annual Academic Excellence Celebration on April 22. Founded in 1897, Phi Kappa Phi is the nation's oldest, largest and most selective all-discipline honor society, with only the top percentage of students eligible for membership.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.