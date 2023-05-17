Illinois Prairie District Public Library has announced the next phase of its multi-year capital improvement plan. The Metamora library branch will undergo a major renovation, with construction to begin next month and run through the end of the year.
The library at 208 E. Partridge Street in Metamora will close on June 17 and remain closed for three weeks. On July 10, a temporary library location will open at 900 W. Mt. Vernon Street, in Mt. Vernon Plaza (across the parking lot from Goodfield State Bank).
Patrons will be able to get or renew library cards, search the online catalog, place holds, and check out or return materials at the temporary location. Public computers and the library’s print and copy services will also be available. Some of the books currently located at the Metamora branch are being redistributed to other library branches within the IPDPL system. Titles that are available from other regional libraries through inter-library loan will be put into storage during the renovation. Shelf browsing at the temporary location will be limited to new releases and acquisitions only.
Programming normally scheduled at the Metamora branch will be relocated to other branches in the district or to off-site locations. Children’s programs, including Baby Bookworms & Story Time, will meet at Black Partridge Park in one of the picnic shelters, weather permitting. IPDPL will also be working with community partners to expand programming into various locations throughout Metamora.
“We are very excited about the changes in Metamora,” said Library Director Dawn Smith. “It has always been part of the long-term plan to improve Metamora once we completed the work in Roanoke. That roadmap was laid out back before the new building opened in Germantown Hills.” The library constructed a new facility in Germantown Hills in 2016 and opened a renovated facility in Roanoke in 2020. Information about the library’s history, mission, and strategic plan can be found at https://www.ipdpl.org/about-board/history-mission-partnerships/.
The plans for the new library include the addition of separate study rooms that can be combined to create a small meeting room, a dedicated makerspace, and improved ADA access at the main entrance. There will be separate areas for Adult and Youth Services, a Young Adult/Teen “hangout” space, and the addition of dedicated children’s computers with educational games and programs installed.
“When we asked our patrons what they wanted to see here [through a strategic planning survey conducted last year], these were the things they said were most important to them,” said Smith. “The addition of the study rooms will improve how patrons use the library. Right now, we don’t have anywhere in Metamora where student study groups can meet privately or someone with a laptop can work remotely and not have other people walking around and behind them. The makerspace will provide a dedicated area our patrons can use to create. We will be able to expand our programming to include more adult creative learning opportunities and provide a space for our kids’ craft programs.”
The construction is expected to last for the remainder of the year. A reopening date for the new library is slated for early 2024 and will be announced closer to the project’s completion. Anyone with questions regarding the renovation can visit any IPDPL branch for more information or call the library directly at (309) 921-5074. The library will post updates in their weekly email newsletter and on their Facebook and Instagram accounts as the project progresses.
