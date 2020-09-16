On Friday, September 18, the Eureka College music department will host and live-stream a concert on The Arts at EC Facebook page.
The concert will take place at 4 p.m. and is planned to be the first in a series of virtual concerts and events by members of the Fine and Performing Arts Division under the title, “The Arts Are Everywhere at EC”. There will be no audience due to COVID-19 restrictions, but the event will be free to view online.
“We are excited to be able to showcase some of our wonderfully talented student musicians and our fabulous music faculty in this very first live streaming event,” Director of Fine and Performing Arts Advancement and Recruitment Mary Finch said. “While we'd rather be performing inside one of our concert venues on campus, this is a way for us to present our students and faculty safely and perhaps, to a very large audience. We hope that you will enjoy this event and check back next month for our second in the series ‘The Arts Are Everywhere at EC’.”
The Chamber Singers will be conducted by EC Director of Choral Activities Sarah Riskind. Riskind, who is in her second year ‘neath the elms, has previously worked as a conductor and composer in Boston, Madison and Seattle, where she received her doctorate at the University of Washington.
The featured performers for the event include:
- Emmalyn Paul, soprano, a junior from Eureka. Paul is a double major in psychology and Hispanic studies.
- Emma Stubbs, soprano, a junior from Morton. Stubbs is an elementary education major with a middle grades endorsement in social studies and a minor in religion and philosophy.
- Dalton Dyer, soprano, a senior from Wilmington. Dyer is a music major with an education minor.
- Dr. Adriana Martinez, soprano, was born in Mexico City. Dr. Martinez is an Assistant Professor of Music at EC, where she teaches voice, music history and music theory. She is in her third year with the college.
- Peter Jackson, piano, a senior from Morton. Jackson is a double major in music and pre-dental.
The Chamber Singers are Madie Adams, Bryn Callahan, Maggie Dietz, Jillian Helms and Hope Mueller.
The Arts at EC Facebook page can be found at Facebook.com/theartsatec. For additional information, contact Mary Finch at mfinch@eureka.edu.
