Program in a Bag for December
The Eureka Public Library has a new Program in a Bag for adults this month. The craft for the December bag will be a Take and Make Cinnamon Ornament. Program in a Bag is a monthly themed bag with a craft, book list and other activities. These will be available at the adult circulation desk beginning on Thursday, December 16 on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. For more information, visit the library website at www.eurekapl.org.
Classic Movie Monday
Eureka Public Library has a new monthly program showing classic films on the third Monday of each month. This month the library will be showing a “wonderful” holiday film at 2 p.m. on Monday, December 20. Classic Movie Monday is free and open to all patrons aged 18 and over. For more information, visit the library or call 309-467-2922.
Holiday Hours
The Eureka Public Library will be closed on the following days for the Christmas and New Year’s holidays: December 24 – 27 and December 31 – January 3. For more information, call the library at 309-467-2922.
