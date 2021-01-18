In order to plan for next year it is imperative that all students eligible for kindergarten in the fall of 2021 register as soon as possible. If you or any of your friends and neighbors have children who will be age five by September 1, 2021, please encourage them to register at Metamora Grade School the week of February 22-26, 2021. Please call the school office at 367-2361 before February 22 to make an appointment to come in and register.
All the required registration papers have been made available on the school’s website. You can print the forms, complete them by hand and return them to the school office. Dental, physical and vision forms that will need to be taken to the medical professionals are also available on the school’s website.
Kindergarten screenings will be held at the school on May 4-5, 2021. Information and sign-up will be available in the school office during registration week.
A copy of the child’s certified birth certificate and proof of residency must be presented at the time of registration.
By the first day of school, each child entering kindergarten must have a physical with a record of immunizations, a dental exam and a vision exam turned in to the school office.
