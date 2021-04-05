Illinois Prairie District Public Library in Woodford County, in conjunction with the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service, is hosting a pair of poster exhibits that detail significant contributions to American civilization and culture. “Picturing Women Inventors” showcases the breakthroughs, motivations and challenges women encountered while pursuing their goals as inventors. Astronauts, computer pioneers and businesswomen join athletes, engineers and even teenagers in this remarkable group of inventors. “World War I: Lessons and Legacies” highlights wartime technologies, medical advances and the roles that women and minorities played during the war that led to fundamental changes throughout society.
Both exhibits are free and open to the public. Call (309) 921-5074 for more information.
