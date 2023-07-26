Snyder Village opened in 1988 as a state-of-the-art facility for older adults with 61 healthcare beds, six retirement cottages and six apartments. Over the last 35 years, the campus has grown to the current 106 healthcare beds, 65 assisted living units, 40 retirement apartments and 170 cottages encompassing more than 40 acres.
Snyder Village, a non-profit life plan community, is committed to providing for the physical, emotional, and spiritual needs of others in a loving, dignified and Christian atmosphere. To date, Snyder Village has served over 5,000 residents and clients, employed more than 3,200 staff and been assisted by countless volunteers, family members and friends.
To celebrate the impact Snyder Village has had on the central Illinois community for the past 35 years, an anniversary celebration will be held for the public at the Snyder Village campus, located at 1200 E. Partridge St. in Metamora, Illinois. The open house event will take place from 4-7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 8. There will be fun for the whole community with live music, food trucks, bouncy houses, balloon art, Bingo and games, face painting, cake and beverages and more. More information can be found at snydervillage.com.
