Earning a spot on Drury University's Dean's List is a significant accomplishment; it means a student earned a grade point average of 3.6 or greater (on a 4-point scale) while carrying a full-time course load of 12 or more semester hours at Drury, a top Midwestern university, according to US News & World Report.
In the spring semester, the following students made the day school Dean's list:
Ian Conger, graduate of Metamora Township High School; and Colten Johnson and Kyle Johnson, both graduates of Eureka High School.
