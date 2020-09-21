Service is a hallmark of the Illinois 4-H program. The Illinois 4-H Foundation annually honors longtime volunteers and former staff members for their selfless dedication to 4-H, the University of Illinois Extension youth development program.
In 2020, 87 individuals received the Foundation Hall of Fame Award, presented during a virtual ceremony. Five of the honorees are being named posthumously.
The Illinois 4-H Foundation established the statewide Hall of Fame in 2005 to honor and celebrate extraordinary 4-H alumni, volunteers, and former 4-H staff. Each inductee receives a commemorative Hall of Fame medallion.
“These volunteers fully embody what 4-H strives to instill in youth,” says Angie Barnard, Illinois 4-H Foundation executive director. “They are caring, dedicated, generous leaders, and the Illinois 4-H Foundation is extremely proud to be able to provide this honor to thank them for their service to this wonderful organization.
Illinois 4-H programs reach nearly 200,000 youth each year through 4-H clubs, camps, educational programs, workshops and conferences held in communities, schools, parks and homes across Illinois. In total, more than 15,000 volunteers fill key leadership and mentoring roles.
A Woodford County 4-H volunteer has been selected to receive the Illinois 4-H Foundation Hall of Fame Award for their service to the Extension youth program. Terri Kuebler has a long history with University of Illinois Extension serving Woodford County 4-H.
Terri is the founding leader of The Go-Getters 4-H Club, which she started in 1985 after deciding that she wanted her daughter to be involved in a Woodford County 4-H Club. There wasn't a 4-H club in their town, so she decided to take matters into her own hands. It started as a small club but has since outgrown Terri's home and has now moved into a community building in town to accommodate its members. The Go-Getter's is one of Woodford County's more active with five 4-H members making it to National Club Congress.
Terri has been involved in 4-H in what seems to be like most of her life. She had to wait until she was 10 to join and then during her 4-H career, they changed the maximum age to 19, so she was only able to be a member for nine years in McLean County. Some of her best memories include participating in the Share the Fun activity in both clubs where the Gridley Girls wore matching 4-H uniforms and performed synchronized flag-waving to music and the Gridley Golden Banner Club performing Cinderfella and the Magic Time Machine, where small objects were placed in the machine and much larger objects emerged such as putting in a doll and a tall 4-H member emerged.
She also has fond memories of her leaders helping with many 4-H projects. At the time of her membership, projects were limited to the type of club so that is why she joined the Gridley Golden Banner Club so that she could have projects such as swine, entomology and gardening. To her, 4-H means learning, hands-on experiences, fun, leadership including serving on committees, record-keeping, conducting business meetings, service, a social group, helping others, and a way of life. When she was growing up, the fair was their family's vacation…now, 4-H is a way of "keeping young".
“Many volunteers have a tradition of 4-H in their family or were 4-H members themselves,” Barnard says. “More and more, though, adults brand new to the 4-H experience are seeing the value of the life skills development program and volunteering for the first time.”
To volunteer in your community, one may request information from the Woodford County Extension Office at 309-467-3789 or visit go.illinois.edu/LMW. “There is a place for everyone in 4-H, whether you have an hour or a lifetime to give,” Barnard says.
“The Foundation provides avenues to support the work of Illinois 4-H by accepting financial gifts specifically directed to the program you wish to support,” Barnard said. “Estate planning services are available to those wishing to continue their 4-H legacy.”
The Illinois 4-H Foundation raises private funds that are invested in Illinois 4-H programs that provide meaningful, positive development experiences for Illinois youth to develop leadership, citizenship, and life skills. To learn more, visit 4hfoundation.illinois.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.