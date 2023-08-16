Need help reading nutrition labels for hidden allergens? Join nutrition and wellness educator and registered dietitian, Jenna Smith, to learn how to read labels, identify hidden allergens, and the difference between an allergy, sensitivity and intolerance. This program will discuss common and uncommon food allergies and simple substitutions for nutritious meals. The monthly diabetes clinic will meet from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 17, at their new location, Eureka United Methodist Church (208 N. Callender St., Eureka, Illinois).
Diabetes clinics are informal but informational walk-in programs with a different topic each month designed especially for persons living with diabetes. There is no cost to attend this program and no registration is necessary.
For more information on this program or upcoming events, please visit go.illinois.edu/LMW, or contact Jenna and her team by phone at (309) 663-8306 or by email at jesmith6@illinois.edu. If you will need accommodation in order to participate, please contact the Extension team. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time to meet your access needs.
