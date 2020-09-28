While visiting the health department for services, families with young children receive a variety information about health and wellness. One topic that may surprise some is child passenger safety. The Woodford County Health Department, along with The Illinois Department of Public Health, recognized Child Passenger Safety Week from Sunday, September 20 through Saturday, September 26, 2020.
In 2019, approximately 400 families were served by Woodford County Health Department. Child Passenger Safety Technician, Erin Luckey, tries to remind them that safety in and around cars is just as important as nutrition or immunizations.
“Part of our interaction with families is making sure they understand the importance of using their child’s car seat properly, every trip, every time. We want parents and caregivers to avoid the most common car seat mistakes,” says Luckey.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death of children 12 years and younger.
After years of being a Child Passenger Safety Technician, Erin says one of the most common car seat mistakes is the easiest to fix.
“One of the first things I ask is if the child’s car seat has been registered. Every car seat comes with a registration card and sending in the registration card allows manufacturers to notify you if there are ever any recalls on your child’s car seat,” says Luckey.
Other common car seat mistakes to avoid:
- Turning your child forward facing too soon. Under Illinois law children must be rear facing until they are two years old.
- Not following instructions for installation. All vehicles have car seat installation instructions in the owner’s manual, and all car seats come with installation instructions. It can be overwhelming, and to make it more confusing, not all car seats on the market will fit in all cars. Luckey recommends following NHTSA’s recommendations for finding the right car seat at www.nhtsa.gov/equipment/car-seats-and-booster-seats, as well as searching for car seat inspection sites for help with proper installation.
- Moving a child to the next seat too soon. All car seats have been crash tested, and the weight recommendations should be followed. Under Illinois law, children must use a car seat or booster seat until they are eight years old.
- Incorrect use of the internal harness and straps. The harness clip should be at armpit level and the straps should be snug enough to pass the “pinch test”. If the straps can be pinched between two fingers, they are too loose and need to be tightened. Always follow the car seat instructions about where the straps should be threaded in the seat; depending on if your child is rear or forward-facing. - Dressing your child in bulky coats and sweaters. Your child’s seat straps should be adjusted to fit their body, not a bulky coat. Coats and snowsuits that are too thick require car seat straps to be loosened and, in a crash, may be too loose to provide proper protection. It is safer to dress children in thinner coats, and put a blanket on top after they are strapped in.
For more information about child passenger safety, visit www.nhtsa.gov or www.safekids.org. For more information about Woodford County Health Department services, visit www.woodfordhealth.org.
