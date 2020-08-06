The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that construction on Illinois 26 in Woodford County will begin on August 10.
The project involves pavement patching and resurfacing from Spring Bay to the Marshall County line and will reduce the road to one lane, with traffic controlled by flaggers. Work is expected to be complete in four to six weeks, weather permitting.
Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.
Follow IDOT online at http://twitter.com/IDOTDistrict4 for IDOT District 4 updates on Twitter.
Visit http://www.gettingaroundpeoria.com for updated traffic information and views from dozens of traffic cameras in Peoria and surrounding areas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.