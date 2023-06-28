The Eureka Greater Area Kiwanis will host a quarter auction on Monday, July 10, at the Eureka College Cerf Center. Doors will open at 5 p.m. with the auction to begin at 6 p.m. Admission is $3 which includes one paddle. Additional paddles may be purchased for $2. Food and drinks will also be available for purchase.
A quarter action is a group of over 50 items valued at $10 to $50 raffled off for quarters. If you like an item, you donate up to four quarters (usually one) per paddle, then numbers are drawn. If you have donated the required quarters and your number is called, you win the item. If you like Bingo or auctions, you will enjoy this event. Don’t forget your quarters!
Come and have a fun evening while helping out a good cause. All proceeds will benefit the Key Club’s educational opportunities. Vendors will also be at the event with items for sale. If you would like to be a vendor or would like more information, contact Nancy at (309) 261-5910 or tnt39nja@gmail.com.
