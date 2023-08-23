Winners in the six and under girls’ category were sisters Parker Doerr, 2, and Kasson Doerr, 4, from Eureka. Both caught the longest fish (7-inches). Winners in the 7 through 13 age group were Lena Beard, 10, from Eureka, who caught the longest fish (16 inches) and Sadie Kent, 9, from Eureka, who caught the most fish (10).
The winner in the six and under boys’ category was Tyler Wettstein, 6, from Eureka, who caught the longest fish (8 inches).
The derby was sponsored by the Eureka Greater Area Kiwanis Club at Eureka Lake. Prizes and refreshments were donated by Kiwanis, Farmers Insurance of Eureka, City of Eureka, Eureka Goodfield Bank and Eureka Heartland Bank. All 31 participants received prizes.
