The Eureka College Ronald Reagan Museum is excited to announce updates recently made to displays in the Ronald Reagan Museum Exhibits.
A new display showcasing Ronald Reagan’s continued connection to Eureka College has opened with images of various visits Reagan made to Eureka College after graduation, along with objects such as the Key to the City of Eureka.
A temporary display about Toys of Ronald Reagan has also been opened. This fun display includes objects from books of paper dolls of Ronald and Nancy Reagan to a Funko-Pop figurine of Ronald Reagan released in recent years.
If you would like to visit the Ronald Reagan Museum to see these and other changes, please contact Cassandra Chapman, the Museum Curator and Reagan Archivist, to schedule your visit today. She can be reached at cchapman@eureka.edu or (309) 467-6475.
Located in Eureka, Illinois, and chartered in 1855, Eureka College cultivates excellence in learning, service, and leadership while providing students uniquely personalized and custom educational opportunities.
Originally founded by abolitionist members of the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), Eureka College holds the unique distinction of being the first college in Illinois and only the third in the nation to admit men and women on an equal basis. The College, which is located on nearly 70 wooded acres in central Illinois, is the smallest of only 23 colleges and universities to ever award a bachelor’s degree to a future President of the United States.
The Ronald Reagan Museum is located at 300 E. College Ave, Eureka, IL 61530, specializing in items from President Reagan's Eureka College student days, his movie and TV career, and his governorship of California, and two terms as president of the United States. The Reagan Peace Garden located on the historic campus includes a bust of the 40th president and a Berlin Wall section. It is open by appointment only at this time. If you would like to schedule your visit to the Ronald Reagan Museum, please contact Cassandra Chapman at cchapman@eureka.edu or (309) 467-6475.
Learn more at https://www.eureka.edu/about/reaganlegacy/visit-the-reagan-museum.
