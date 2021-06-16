This summer, art lovers, connoisseurs, critics, and skeptics are all invited to spend some quality time with some really bad art. Four virtual gallery talks presented live by the Museum Of Bad Art (MOBA) will guide viewers through the highlights of their carefully curated collection.
On June 9, attendees will enjoy an introduction to the Museum of Bad Art, the world’s leading cultural institution dedicated to art in which something has gone wrong. MOBA will discuss how and why it was established and present pieces from their collection with an insightful, pithy, and often humorous commentary.
On June 23, MOBA will explore “Living in Tough Times: From Having a Bad Day to Dystopian Apocalypse.” In this presentation MOBA demonstrates some of the ways artists react to disasters small and large, real and imagined.
On July 7, MOBA will take a tour through their collection “Dopplehangers: Intentionally or Not, they Resemble Famous People,” which includes efforts to capture (or try to capture) the likeness of favorite entertainers, politicians, or historic figures. Some have accidentally ended up portraying faces we recognize.
“A Visit to the MOBA Zoo” on July 14 will showcase works depicting furry, feathered, and fishy friends. This collection of sincere, original art includes treasured pets, exotic creatures in the wild, and animals that exist only in the artist’s imagination.
“Wednesdays at the MOBA” will be presented Louise Reilly Sacco, Permanent Acting Interim Executive Director at MOBA, and Michael Frank, Curator in Chief. Sacco was part of MOBA’s founding team in 1993. Despite a complete lack of formal training in any visual arts, she continues to lead MOBA to maintain a reputation as the world’s leading institution in this field. Frank is an acolyte who studied under the strict tutelage of the founding Esteemed Curator. He now heads the entire department. His appointment was due to his record of contributing more art to MOBA than anyone other than the Esteemed Curator (and the fact that he already had a tuxedo). A professional musician and entertainer with enviable balloon-twisting skills, he lives in Boston, Massachusetts.
These programs are co-hosted by Chillicothe Public Library District, Dunlap Public Library District, Eureka Public Library District, Lake Bluff Public Library, North Riverside Public Library, and Riverside Public Library.
