Snyder Village is pleased to name Jessica Schmidgall as the new Assisted Living Director. In this role, Schmidgall will provide leadership for Assisted Living and oversee the day-to-day operations of the facility. Snyder Village Assisted Living features 65 private studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments designed for residents who wish to keep their independence with some level of assistance. Beautiful accommodations, dining services, and planned activities are highlights of the community. Specialized care is also offered in its Memory Care program.
Schmidgall has worked in the healthcare field for the past 20 years and has been a licensed social worker since 2004. The positive reputation of Snyder Village and her love for seniors made Schmidgall interested in pursuing this new role.
“Snyder has an excellent reputation in the community and I have a genuine love for seniors,” says Schmidgall. “Most of my experience is in senior care. We owe everything we have to those who came before us. I can’t imagine a better way to show our appreciation by caring for those who cared for us.”
Executive Director, Keith Swartzentruber said, “I’m excited to have Jessica join us as our Assisted Living Director! Her social work background and years of experience with seniors make her an ideal addition to our team.”
Schmidgall and her husband, Andy, have two children and reside in Washington.
More information on the services provided by Snyder Village Assisted Living can be found at www.snydervillage.com or by calling (309) 366-4132.
