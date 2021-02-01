Aurora University has named Emily Tumilty, of Metamora, to the Dean's List for the fall 2020 semester. Tumilty is majoring in Pre-Social Work. The Dean's List recognizes full-time undergraduate students who have earned a 3.6 GPA or higher. Tumilty was recognized with high honors this semester, having earned a perfect 4.0.
Aurora University is a four-year, private, nonprofit, fully accredited higher education institution offering students an excellent education while maintaining one of the lowest private school tuition rates in Illinois. Our campus is nestled in a tree-lined neighborhood in Aurora, the second largest city in Illinois, and located approximately 45 miles from Chicago. The university serves approximately 6,200 undergraduate and graduate students across more than 50 majors and programs.
