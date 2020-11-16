The Woodford County 4-H and Extension Foundation would like to thank Abby Reel and Barn III in Goodfield for their support of the Foundation. The Barn III graciously helped the Foundation hold its silent auction fundraiser (original date was March 2020, but due to COVID-19 was canceled). Thanks to the creativity of Abby, the Foundation was able to also hold its first “Bossy Bingo” game to raise funds for Woodford County 4-H and Extension programs. If you are unfamiliar with Bossy Bingo, the fabulous Bovine Peanut and Moose graced attendees with their grazing skillsets on nice pasture with bingo squares. Attendees were able to bid on a Bingo square and await Peanut and Moose leaving a “present” on the prize-winning bingo square. Attendees also enjoyed fair-food favorites like footlong corn dogs and lemon shake-ups.
The Foundation sincerely thanks Barn III and Abby for her contributions to raising funds, as well as for donating her time and creativity with these efforts to enhance Woodford County 4-H and Extension programming opportunities in our community. Abby is a Woodford County 4-H alumna and the Foundation is thankful to have a deep-rooted supporter of these programs and the support of businesses like Barn III.
Woodford County 4-H and Extension Foundation is a local 501(c) (3) non-profit organized by local community members dedicated to raising funds for the county 4-H and Extension programs and activities.
For more information or if you or your business is interested in donating to the Woodford County 4-H and Extension Foundation, please call the Extension office at (309) 467-3789.
