A playground has long been a spot of respite and excitement for school children everywhere. Unless those children have physical disabilities. For them, a playground can be more of a challenge, and perhaps, not much fun at all.
Thanks to the optimism and unwavering perseverance of a group in Metamora dedicated to changing outdated practices, students with physical and/or developmental disabilities at Metamora Grade School can now enjoy recess alongside their peers.
The sun was shining brightly on the ribbon cutting celebration for the new playground at MGS last Monday, shedding more light on a very important cause–that of inclusion.
April is Autism Awareness Month, and the ribbon cutting also kicked off “Inclusion Week” at MGS.
This was the first of a three-phase project that has been in the works for a couple of years.
It was no secret the MGS playground needed attention. Some of the equipment dated back to the 70’s, and even the newer structures (installed in 2008) were falling into disrepair.
Changes had to be made, and MGS parent and PTO president Alysia Short wanted to make sure they benefitted every student at MGS–not just the majority.
Alysia is a fierce supporter of those with disabilities, and has been a key player in bringing autism awareness, acceptance and inclusion to her school and community since she and her family moved to Metamora in 2013.
In 2018, she approached Cathy Costello, who was the principal of MGS at the time, about hosting an Inclusion/Diversity day at MGS. Cathy, who was a former special education teacher, happily obliged.
“So Kelly Hobson (former social worker), Alyson Baker (former psychologist) and I put on a big fair with stations focusing on various disabilities,” recalled Alysia.
The idea was so well received that it was duplicated in other schools within the Woodford County Special Education (WCSEA) districts.
Before that, in 2017, she was a representative with both Kiwanis and ACES (Advocacy, Community, Education and Social Opportunities for families and adults with developmental disabilities) when special accommodations were made in her neighborhood park, not too far away from MGS.
Today Brighton Park is a handicapped accessible area with a wheelchair swing and an AAC (Augmentative and Alternative Communication) board. These boards, (frequently referred to as “core boards”) are a lifeline for individuals who can’t communicate verbally. Instead, when they want to say something, they touch a picture or symbol on the board. In a big way, the board helps do the talking for them.
Alysia wanted to see something like that at MGS, so she brought up the idea of getting a special sign for the school, long before a playground renovation was planned.
At first, she was met with genuine confusion on what the sign was, and why it was needed. After some explanation, and consulting with the school’s speech and language pathologist to make sure the sign aligned with the program MGS students use, she was able to purchase the sign (custom made by Simply Signs) with PTO funds.
Next, she started pushing for a wheelchair swing.
Once again, other members really hadn’t realized the need until it was brought to their attention.
“I explained to PTO members that in the time that we had lived in the district that I had seen three different students who use wheelchairs and they were unable to access anything but the blacktop during recess,” said Alysia. “At that point, it was mostly just me pushing for all of this.”
Then came Inclusion Week, 2022. The theme of the week focused on alternative forms of communication, and it showcased the ACC sign purchased the year before.
Funds for the wheelchair swing were already secured between PTO and Kiwanis, but the progress hit a snag.
“The playground company told us we would have to fence in the swing and we realized that doesn't totally promote inclusion as all kids cannot play together,” said Alysia.
Shortly after, the first Playground Renovation committee was formed, made up mostly by teachers and a few parents. In the past year, the team has been granted contributions from Metamora Grade School Foundation and the Kiwanis Club. They have also held various fundraisers.
Earlier this month, the installation of Phase 1 was completed. Along with the ACC sign the playground now boasts an all inclusive piece of equipment called a “whirl”--a wheelchair accessible merry-go-round.
Alysia had the honor of cutting the ribbon last week, which was a perfect start to “Inclusion Week.” This year’s theme centered on physical disabilities to further promote the playground.
On Thursday, April 27, the fourth graders hosted a “swing-a-thon” to raise money for the next phases of the renovation, and at the end of the week, a letter went home urging each student to raise $100 for the playground. Many other fundraising events are planned including a 5K on May 6, a booth at Old Settlers in the summer, and a Nostalgia Auction in the fall.
“The hope is to raise enough money to purchase equipment this fall (Phase 2) and then next year money raised will go toward installation (Phase 3). We would also like to add outdoor classroom space with shade,” said Alysia.
The playground will also feature a large wheelchair accessible piece. Alysia’s hope is that it will be completed by the spring of 2025.
Until then, she will keep being a champion for those with special needs. It’s a passion that started at a very young age, when her mom was the Director of Nursing at a nursing home. Alysia remembers meeting and visiting with two people there; one with intellectual disabilities, and the other with profound physical disabilities.
“I never really thought about any of this until recently as it was just part of my upbringing to see these people as people and their condition as just a normal part of life,” she said.
Years later, she’d find out that both her son and daughter were on the autism spectrum, and that set in motion her lifelong calling to advocate and educate others on disabilities of all kinds.
“They are what brought me to the amazing moms I know through ACES of Woodford County,” she said of her kids. “But the struggle that my kids have is far less than many of theirs as they don't even know if their kids will ever be able to live independently.”
She strives to educate other parents to advocate more, just as she has taught her kids to advocate for themselves.
“I have worked to teach them to be self advocates because I believe that's one of the biggest keys to success for those with disabilities. I have also taught them to be inclusive and to advocate for others as much as they can despite their own challenges.”
It’s something her son and daughter (now ages 18 and 12) have learned to do well. But Alysia would love to live in a world where everyone plays a part in advocating for children with disabilities.
“I want people to understand that these kids grow up to be adults and need real supports, and it’s so hard for families to navigate that system. We don’t even have many real housing options for independent or semi-independent living for these kids when they grow up…I would like for people to have a better understanding of what life is for kids who have disabilities and what their families go through every day.”
Alysia admits that it’s discouraging and frustrating at times, because changes are so slow-going, but things do seem to be looking up. The new playground is proof of that. It’s also proof that sometimes, it really does take a village.
“I am pleased that things are moving in the right direction but there is so much further to go,” she said.
For more information on the playground renovation, or how you can donate, see the group’s Facebook page at MGS Playground Renovation 2023.
