U of I Master Gardener Plant Clinic
The University of Illinois Extension Woodford County Master Gardeners will be hosting a free plant clinic at the Eureka Public Library, 202 S. Main, from 4:30-6 p.m. on Monday, August 14. Anyone can bring gardening questions, landscape problems, and unidentified plant and insect samples and get free information and advice from the experts. No registration required. For more information, visit the library website at https://www.eurekapl.org or call 309-467-2922.
Recorded encore presentation of History of Eureka Lake
Library patrons are invited to view the recording of the History of Eureka Lake presentation from June 15, 2023, to explore why the city created the lake in 1941, improvements made to the property over the years, and recreational use of the lake and property. The program also touches on the tragic drownings which led to swimming being prohibited and the Eureka Rescue Squad being created. This online program will be available to view on the library’s YouTube channel starting Wednesday, August 23 at 1:00 p.m. For more information, visit the library website.
