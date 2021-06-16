Tie-Dye Friday is back at Eureka Public Library
Tie-Dye Friday is back by popular demand at Eureka Public Library, 202 S. Main. Once again, the library will provide all of the tie-dye supplies, patrons just need to bring their own t-shirt or other item to tie-dye. This program is free and open to patrons of all ages. Tie-dye can get a little messy, so wearing old clothes is recommended! No need to register, simply stop by the library anytime between 1:00-3:00 p.m. on Friday, June 18 to make your colorful tie-dye creation.
Watercolor Resist Art program for teens at Eureka Public Library
Eureka Public Library has a colorful and fun art program lined up for area teens, ages 12 – 17. On Monday, June 21 at 2:00 p.m. library staff will show registered participants different methods for making watercolor resist art, and then teens will be free to make their own artwork. Register at the adult circulation desk. For more information, visit the library website at www.eurekapl.org or call 309-467-2922.
Eureka Public Library 3D Printer Workshop
Eureka Public Library invites local teens to learn how to use the library’s 3D printer with Miss Angela on Thursday, June 24. This program is open to students in 7th and 8th grade and has limited space. If interested, please sign up in the children's library. We'll draw names and contact you to confirm time and attendance.
Eureka Public Library hosting Family Reading Night at The Cannery
Join Miss Angela from the Eureka Public Library at The Cannery for Family Reading Night. On Wednesday, June 22 plan to attend our fun, casual, community event. Family Reading Night will go from 6:00 – 9:00 p.m. and there will be books to read, prizes, and fun activities. All members of the community are invited to stop by, get food, read books together and have fun.
Make a beautiful glass gem suncatcher at Eureka Public Library
Guest artist Michelle Holthe will be on hand for a Glass Gem Suncatcher program for adults on Tuesday, June 22 at 4:30 p.m. Each registered participant will get to make their own beautiful glass gem suncatcher to take home! Registration and a $10 class fee is required. This program is open to all patrons ages 18 and up.
Eureka Public Library’s Program in a Bag for June
There’s a new Program in a Bag for adults this month. The craft for the June bag will be Take and Make Melted Crayon Art. Program in a Bag is a monthly themed bag with a craft, book list, and other activities. These will be available at the adult circulation desk beginning on Thursday, June 24 on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.
Eureka Public Library takes Storytime on the Town
Join Miss Angela for Storytime on the Town! Eureka Public Library has a special storytime planned at Goodfield State Bank on Tuesday, June 22 at 10:00 a.m. For more information, visit the library website at www.eurekapl.org or call 309-467-2922.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.