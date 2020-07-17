The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that two exits on Interstate 39 will close overnight beginning on July 17.
The closures are necessary for emergency shoulder repairs. The northbound exit 14 to U.S. 24/El Paso will close at 9 p.m. July 17 and is expected to reopen by 7 a.m. July 18. The southbound exit 22 to Illinois 116 will close at 9 p.m. July 18 and is expected to reopen by 7 a.m. July 19. Detours for both closures will be posted.
Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.
