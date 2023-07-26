While some of us are experiencing harvest baskets overflowing with ripe garden produce, others do not have the space or tools to grow a garden of fresh vegetables. With baskets overflowing, it is time, once again, to share the harvest with our neighbors and celebrate Woodford County’s homesteading spirit.
University of Illinois Extension Master Gardeners, partnered with Heartline and Heart House, are preparing for the fourth annual distribution of fresh garden produce to the community. At 10 a.m. on Friday, August 11, the Vegetable Share will be held at Heartline Community Room (300 Regan Drive in Eureka). This program is open to all who want to give or receive garden vegetables or fruit.
In the past, community members have contributed tomatoes, eggplant, herbs, cucumbers, peppers, apples and much more to the share. Master Gardeners value the program for the great joy it brings to each attendee as they witness the bounty of fresh produce, but this program offers much more than a good feeling. Its greatest value is putting fresh fruits and vegetables into the hands of community members who may lack access to this healthy food that is grown in home gardens or purchased at a local farmers’ market.
With most gardeners growing more produce than they can handle, this program helps reduce fresh produce waste and supports the health of the community. If you would like to contribute vegetables for distribution, please drop them off at the Heartline Community Room on August 11 between 8:30 and 10 a.m.
Consider sharing your extra garden produce to ensure everyone can enjoy the joys of a summer garden harvest.
Please contact the Woodford County Extension Office at (309) 467-3789 with any questions. For more information, visit go.illinois.edu/LMW.
