It’s Moving Day for Laura Ingalls Wilder! In this recorded presentation Laura is preparing to move her family from South Dakota to Missouri in the spring of 1894. This program displays the challenges and some of the fun aspects of life on the frontier in the 1870s and 1880s. Watch and learn about the chores Laura had as a girl, and discover what special things she is packing up for her big move. Laura F. Keyes will be delighting audiences with her presentation Thursday, February 4 through Thursday, February 18. This is a free online program for all ages and no registration is required. Find more information and the link for the program on Eureka Public Library’s website, eurekapl.org.