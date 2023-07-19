Program in a Bag for July
The Eureka Public Library, 202 S. Main, has a new Program in a Bag for adults this month. The craft for the July bag will be a DIY Pollinator Watering Station. Program in a Bag is a monthly themed bag with a craft, book list, and other activities. These will be available at the adult circulation desk beginning on Thursday, July 27 on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. For more information, visit the library website at https://www.eurekapl.org.
Carle Health Wellmobile
The Carle Health Wellmobile will be at the library for free blood pressure, cholesterol/blood glucose, and pulse oximetry screenings on Friday, July 28 from 9:30 – 11:30 a.m. An 8-12 hour fast is required for the cholesterol/blood glucose portion of the screening. It is also recommended to drink 16 ounces of water or more before the stop. Please take prescription medications as prescribed. The screenings are on a first-come, first-served basis, and will not begin until the time indicated. For more information, visit the library website.
