Congratulations to Amanda Greening of Germantown Hills. She was named to Lewis University's Dean's List for the 2021 Spring Semester.
Greening is studying Organizational Communication in the College of Humanities Fine Arts Comm at Lewis University.
Updated: June 22, 2021 @ 8:22 pm
