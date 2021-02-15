Church records genealogy virtual presentation
There will be a free genealogy program via Zoom presented by the Eureka Public Library at 10 a.m. on Saturday, February 20. Participants will learn about the different types of records that may be kept by churches. Church records can confirm vital statistics, as well as tell you more about your ancestor's involvement in church life. This is a free program. Register online at www.eurekapl.org by 4 p.m. on Friday, February 19.
Key Figures of the Harlem Renaissance presentation
To celebrate Black History Month, the Eureka Public Library will host a presentation looking at some of the artists, writers and musicians of the Harlem Renaissance. The recorded presentation will premiere on the library’s Facebook page on Thursday, February 25 at 6 p.m. and will be available to view through Sunday, February 28. This is a free program, with no registration required. Find more information on the library’s website, www.eurekapl.org.
