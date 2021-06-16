Congratulations to Chelsea Kern of Metamora, for earning a degree and achieving recognition on the Dean’s List at Mount Mary University in Wisconsin.
The Dean's List honors full-time students who have earned a 3.6 GPA or better while taking 12 or more credits during the recent semester. Part-time students are eligible for the Dean's List when they have earned a 3.6 GPA or better while completing at least 6 credits.
Kern earned her Bachelor of Arts in Merchandise Management.
