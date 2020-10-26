The Eureka Public Library is pleased to announce its new library website will launch on November 2, 2020. Library staff has been hard at work on the major redesign for several months, and the new site features an improved navigation menu and a more mobile-friendly design. Patrons will be able to easily navigate to their online accounts and the library catalog right from the homepage. All of the library’s digital services are simple to find in the new menu! Access to ebooks, audiobooks, digital magazines and newspapers, streaming movies and music can be found under Find Books and More. Looking to take an online class with Universal Class? Look under Services in the menu. All of this, and so much more is always available to patrons for free with their Eureka Public Library card. Check out the new site starting at 9 a.m. on November 2 at eurekapl.org.
Write your story with Eureka Public Library’s new Pages of Eureka project. The Eureka Public Library is thrilled to announce a new program to get everyone in the community involved in sharing their stories, entitled Pages of Eureka. This project will utilize themed journals for different age groups (children, young adults and adult) that will be in circulation. Patrons are encouraged to check out one of the journals, add up to five pages of unique content, and return the journal for the next person to read and then add their own contributions. The project will launch on November 2 with 12 journals (four per age group). Journals with additional themes will be added in the coming months.
In conjunction with the Pages of Eureka project, the Write Your Story program that started in October will continue! Join EPLD staff members Angela Roberts and Gennifer King on Wednesday, November 4 at 4 p.m. at the Eureka Lake Park Pavilion to talk about the importance of storytelling and writing down your story. Participants will also discuss ideas for the future themes of Pages of Eureka. This is a free program and online registration is required before 5 p.m. on Tuesday, November 3.
For more details on both of these exciting new projects and the registration link for Write Your Story, please visit eurekapl.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.