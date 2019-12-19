Grant Carlson from Eureka, IL, a student who is studying biology at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, is among the scholarship recipients receiving financial awards for the 2019-20 academic year.
Carlson won the following scholarship(s): UW-Whitewater Foundation Freshman Academic Scholarship.
"Our scholarship winners represent the very best in academic, co-curricular and service excellence across all of our colleges and departments," said Greg Rutzen, interim president of the UW-Whitewater Foundation. "We're grateful to the many people and organizations - past and present - who have generously donated funds to make these awards a reality. Some of these scholarships were endowed more than 80 years ago, leaving a lasting legacy that has contributed to the success of generations of Warhawks."
The UW-Whitewater Foundation awarded more than $2.3 million in scholarships to students. The application period for next year's scholarships is now open. More information can be found at uww.edu/scholarships.
