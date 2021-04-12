The Eureka Public Library will hold Storytime in the Park for children of all ages at the Eureka Lake Park Pavilion on April 20 at 10 a.m. Stop by the Children’s Library afterward to start your garden early with a free Milk Jug Greenhouse kit! For more information, visit eurekapl.org.
The seed library at the Eureka Public Library has a limited number of vegetable, herb and flower seed packets available for the spring growing season. The mission of the seed library is to lend free seeds to area residents in order to promote home gardens, seed saving, and seed sharing. Although the seeds are free, the goal is for people picking up seeds to harvest and donate a small portion of their seeds in the fall or donate commercially packaged seeds to keep the seed library collection growing and self-sustaining. The library supports local sustainability efforts that encourage growing and eating wholesome, fresh, affordable food. The seed library is available during the library’s open hours. For more information, visit eurekapl.org or call the library at 309-467-2922.
