Northeastern University in Boston Massachusetts is pleased to recognize those students who distinguish themselves academically during the course of the school year.
Congratulations to Elizaveta Fehr of Eureka. She is a Northeastern University student majoring in business administration, and was recently named to the University's dean's list for the Spring semester, which ended in May 2021.
To achieve the dean's list distinction, students must carry a full program of at least four courses, have a quality point average of 3.5 or greater out of a possible 4.0 and carry no single grade lower than a C- during the course of their college career. Each student receives a letter of commendation and congratulation from their college dean.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.