Library Open for Family Appointments
Beginning Wednesday, August 5, the Eureka Public Library will begin taking family appointments for browsing and selecting materials from the children’s library. Appointment slots are up to 30 minutes long and are offered on a limited basis in order to assure social distancing and to comply with state requirements of the number of people in the building, including staff.
In order to accommodate as many patrons as possible, there will be a limit of one family appointment per household, every other week. Porch Pickup Service will continue for patrons to check out additional materials.
The library requests that a maximum of two patrons per household, over the age of 10, enter the building for each family appointment. All items being returned must be placed in the book drop before entering. Patrons must wear a mask in order to enter the library and during the entire time they are in the building. Hand sanitizer will be available upon entering the building. Patrons must maintain social distancing between staff and other patrons at all times.
Patrons exhibiting signs of illness or who do not feel well are asked to stay home. To book an appointment, please call the library at 309-467-2922.
