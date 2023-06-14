The annual Eureka Business Association Eureka market on the courthouse lawn event will be held on Saturday, June 17, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be 85 vendors this year, including a variety of food options from ice cream and baked goods to pork chops and tacos. There will be kid-friendly activities, crafts, yard art, art, jewelry, handmade items and a variety of other items for sale.
Entertainment will be provided by Matt Eckberg, Shane Rocke, "The Haircuts," and "Word on the Street." For more information, visit the Eureka Market on the Courthouse Lawn Facebook page.
