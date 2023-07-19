Grant Carlson from Goodfield, IL, earned a degree from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater at spring commencement, held May 13, 2023.
More than 1,500 students crossed the stage to receive their degrees at the ceremony, held at Kachel Fieldhouse in the Williams Center.
Carlson graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Business Administration in finance.
Included in the graduates are 98 students who are veterans, 9 international students and 180 nontraditional undergraduate students, defined as undergraduate students who are 25 years of age or older. In addition, 167 self-identified students with disabilities received degrees. Eight graduates of the university's LIFE Program, which provides a complete college experience for young adults between the ages of 18-25 who have an intellectual disability, earned an advanced certificate.
More than 170 students participated in the university's Hired Before Graduation campaign, which celebrates students who landed a job, earned acceptance to graduate school or started their own business before commencement.
