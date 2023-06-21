The Millikin University women’s basketball team recently announced its award and letter winners for the 2022-23 season. Among the winners was first-year student Alana Terry of Metamora.
The Big Blue finished the season 24-5, winning College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Regular Season and Conference Tournament titles and qualifying for the 2023 NCAA Division III Women’s Basketball Tournament.
To view Millikin women’s basketball statistics, visit athletics.millikin.edu
