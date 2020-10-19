All children are welcome to a trunk-or-treat event from 4-7 p.m., Oct. 31 at Eureka United Methodist Church, located on the corner of Court and Callender streets.
Included will be a scavenger hunt, with items for children to identify at vehicles decorated with autumn and Christian themes. Children will receive a bag filled with treats and other items as they finish their hunt.
In case of inclement weather, the event will be in the church fellowship hall, with social distancing precautions in place.
For more information, contact the church at 467-3026.
