Teen Movie Night is back at the Eureka Public Library. This month the library will be showing a whimsical holiday film on Thursday, December 16 at 5:30 p.m. Teen Movie Night is free and open to all teens aged 13 – 17. For more information, visit the library or call 309-467-2922.
Teen Movie Night returns with holiday film showing at Eureka Public Library
