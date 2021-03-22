The Woodford County Historical and Genealogical Society is starting 2021 with monthly meetings on the second Thursday of each month from April through November. The first meeting will be a show-and-tell where everyone is invited to bring an antique and to tell the story of the item. The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on April 8 at the Roanoke Park Building. Masks are required.
Considering the rate of immunizations in the County, the Society leaders have decided to try to return to a regular schedule. The May 13 meeting will be a "field trip" to the Chillicothe Historical Society to visit the Zorro exhibit and to learn about the author, Johnston McCulley, who lived in Chillicothe.
For more information, call Karen at 309-360-6772.
