The Woodford County Health Department (WCHD) estimates approximately 10,000 Woodford County residents are in the 1A and 1B categories of the State of Illinois mass vaccination plan.
Currently, every county in Illinois is allocated a small amount of vaccine each week. WCHD is working as quickly as possible to vaccinate individuals in the 1A and 1B categories with the amount of vaccine that is designated to our agency.
Due to high call volume, WCHD will be using an online scheduling tool in the near future. Please make sure to check our website and Facebook page regularly for more information.
For more information including vaccination phases and categories, please see the State of Illinois mass vaccination plan https://www.dph.illinois.gov/sites/default/files/COVID19/IL%20COVID-19%20Vaccination%20Plan%20V5%201.29.21.pdf.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.