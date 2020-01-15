Make a Star Wars Snowflake
Children are invited to the Eureka Public Library, 202 S. Main, from 2:30-3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, January 29, to learn how to make out-of-this world snowflakes. Children will learn how to make Star Wars-themed snowflakes, six-point snowflakes, and more. Free program; snacks will be provided. This program is the first of a series of special activity programs being planned for CUSD 140 early dismissal days. For more information, call the library at 309-467-2922.
Learn to Arm Knit
Learn to arm knit an infinity scarf at the Eureka Public Library, 202 S. Main, at 6 p.m. on Thursday, January 30. No knitting needles required; just your arms and yarn. Participants must bring one (10.5 oz) skein of Bernat Blanket yarn to complete your project. Bernat yarn is available at Joanne’s, Michaels and Walmart. Space is limited; call the library to register for this free class.
Winter Reading Program
The Eureka Public Library will be offering their annual adult and young adult winter reading program from January 27 through February 29 this year. Registration begins January 21. Participants read at least two hours a week and have their reading card stamped weekly. At the end of the five weeks, participants enter their completed card into a drawing for a special gift basket.
This year participants will learn more about the Danish concept of hygge (coziness) and simple ways to make life brighter and more bearable during the long, cold months of winter. The library is offering a special free program about hygge on Saturday, January 25 at 10 a.m. Throughout February there will be additional programs and special events at the library celebrating hygge and beating the winter blues. For more information, contact the library or visit the adult program calendar on the library’s website at www.eurekapl.org.
Take Your Child to The Library Day
Bring your child or grandchild to the Eureka Public Library, 202 S. Main, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, February 1, for a fun dinosaur-themed adventure. Kids can dig for dinosaurs, make crafts, play with Legos, discover "feed the dino" game, listen to stories, interact with hands-on activities, and get pictures with our new dinosaur’s friends. Each child will also receive a free prize at a spin-the-wheel station. This is a free program; no registration necessary. For more information, call the library.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.