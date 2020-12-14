The Eureka Public Library will be closed December 24-26 for the Christmas holiday and December 31 – January 1 for the New Year’s holiday.
The library is celebrating Christmas with a variety of activities including a window display, candy contest, and offering Eureka Business Association gift checks for sale.
Youth Services Manager Angela Roberts has designed a stunning nighttime Christmas display for the library's north bay window. Be sure to drive by in the evening and enjoy the silhouette scene.
A guess-the-number of Christmas candies contest is being held at the library now through Tuesday, December 22. Stop by and take a guess at how many candies are in the jar. The closest guess will win the jar.
Eureka Business Association gift checks are available for purchase at the library. Gift checks come in $5, $10 and $25 denominations and can be used like cash at participating businesses. Help local businesses by shopping local this season and by purchasing gift checks for friends and family for Christmas.
The library is open Mondays 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesdays through Fridays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon. For more information, call the library at 309-467-2922.
