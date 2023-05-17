Share Your Story adult storytelling group
This month’s meeting of the Share Your Story adult storytelling group at Eureka Public Library, 202 S. Main, will be Wednesday, May 24 at 11 a.m. The topic for the May meeting is pet memories or animal stories. This is a free program for patrons 18 and over. No registration is required. For more information, visit the library website at www.eurekapl.org or call 309-467-2922.
Recorded encore presentation of Moody Family History
Library patrons are invited to view the recording of our Moody Family History presentation from February 16, 2023, to learn about the Robert Moody family that made their home in Eureka during the late 1800s and early 1900s. Moody was born free in Tennessee prior to the Civil War and had a fascinating life journey. This online program will be available to view on the library’s YouTube channel starting Wednesday, May 24 at 1 p.m. For more information, visit the library website.
